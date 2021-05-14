Logo
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Advisory Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Comcast Corp, 3M Co, sells JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+advisory+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 470,366 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,945 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,347 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 92,723 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 63,173 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 53,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 97,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 100.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 341.46%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC. Also check out:

1. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Advisory Securities, LLC keeps buying
