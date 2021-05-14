Brown Advisory Securities, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: KNX, VOE, SPGI, SBAC, XLE, VBR, STIP, PRK, RPV, CTVA, BP, FCN, ETN, CMI, CAT, EMN, VNQ, ET, MEIP,

Added Positions: MRK, DT, MMM, CMCSA, C, CVS, KHC, GILD, MA, PYPL, ACN, WPC, BRK.B, VB, SCHW, ABBV, AMT, FLOT, VOYA, ZNGA, GDX, SDY, DIS, EMR, NEE, SPSB, COST, F, SHOP, XLF, VO, MO, IWB, GLD, BLDR, WPM, AVGO, VLO, PM, MELI, MCD, IONS, UL, APD, TIP, PEP, IWN, IWM, GM, ADSK, BA, KMX, OCSL, CLNY,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, FIS, V, AMZN, T, SPY, NSC, BABA, KO, MSFT, INTC, GOOG, BMY, VZ, BND, DHR, ADP, CRM, IVV, TXN, RTX, AMGN, TWTR, FTSM, RSP, EW, PNC, PFE, FB, TLT, ABT, HD, KMB, PG, AGG, QQQ, CVX, DUK, ENB, IBM, MKC, NVDA, NKE, SBUX, SRCL, SYY, WMT, PSX, FTV, DOW, EFA, FBT, IEMG, XLK, ADBE, APH, CI, CTAS, ED, DE, D, DD, ECL, GE, HON, IDXX, J, BKNG, ROP, STX, TROW, TMO, UNH, YUM, BX, MASI, CHGG, ARES, NOMD, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EEM, FPE, IWF, IXUS, SGOL, VOO, TFC, CNI, CTSH, DEO, EPD, GD, LHX, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MDT, OKE, SHW, TSM, TGT, TDY, URI, WM, NMY, BUD, GBDC, TSLA, NXPI, YUMC, XLV,

Sold Out: LLY, GME, MTB, IWO, NVS, PSA, SO, DVA, ATHM, BFAM, TJX, ILMN, HEI, CB, POOL, HPS, NEA, LMRK,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Advisory Securities, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Comcast Corp, 3M Co, sells JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 470,366 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,945 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,347 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 92,723 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 63,173 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 53,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 97,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 100.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 341.46%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.