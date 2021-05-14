Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, The Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, CAR, IMTX, MILE, FTOC, HOOK, HARP, XGN, RILY, ACET, IMAC, TLGT, CELC, AAN,
- Added Positions: SGMS, RMR, SFT, SNDX, CERC, CBIO, PAYA, APTO, DRIO, CUE, DVD, QURE, KTRA, ZVO, RDI, CRIS,
- Reduced Positions: TBBK, GDEN, THC, CASH, TFFP, QADA, CDXS, TNL, SIC, VG, IMXI, DXPE, ALTG, AKBA, KROS, AFI, WVE, IMAX, FLMN, LXFR, HCA, GLMD, AGLE, SIGA, EHTH, CYRN, TSHA, ZGNX, MACK, VMD, LINC, SSKN, SRL, ACER,
- Sold Out: DLB, VAC, FCFS, INAQ, UPLD, BDSI, EVRI, JYNT, CRHM, PLCE, PAR, CERE, FTOCU, YTRA, NATR, RFL, PRCH, SCPL, XELA, PRTY, STRM, AMCX, CVNA, NK, MOTS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,400,000 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio.
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 600,000 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 2,059,654 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 4,191,834 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 273,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 623,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Immatics NV (IMTX)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Immatics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,441,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,432,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,508,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 466.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,345,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 649,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shift Technologies Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,006,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cerecor Inc (CERC)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerecor Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $4.34, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,650,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,561,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,394,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.Sold Out: INSU Acquisition Corp II (INAQ)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.29.Sold Out: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI)
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13.
