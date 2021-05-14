Logo
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, The Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Darien, CT, based Investment company Nantahala Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Immatics NV, Metromile Inc, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, The Bancorp Inc, FirstCash Inc, INSU Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nantahala+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,400,000 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 600,000 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 2,059,654 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  5. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 4,191,834 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $220.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 273,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 623,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Immatics NV (IMTX)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Immatics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,441,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,432,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,508,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 466.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,345,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 649,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shift Technologies Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,006,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerecor Inc (CERC)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerecor Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $4.34, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,650,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,561,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,394,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Sold Out: INSU Acquisition Corp II (INAQ)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.29.

Sold Out: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nantahala Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
