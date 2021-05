Profund Advisors Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells GrubHub Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, 2U Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Profund Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Comcast Corp, Adobe Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells GrubHub Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, 2U Inc, China Mobile, Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profund Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Profund Advisors Llc owns 1344 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,186,432 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,672 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 542,757 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50% Facebook Inc (FB) - 226,449 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,213 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 542,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 77,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 493,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 136,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.