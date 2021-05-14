Logo
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. Buys Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, Sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Blackr

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Miami Beach, FL, based Investment company Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd, AerSale Corp, sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. owns 333 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+j.+herzfeld+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 2,205,025 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  2. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 999,407 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49%
  3. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 711,626 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) - 500,806 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD) - 444,350 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
New Purchase: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 133,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici (VTN)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici. The purchase prices were between $12.73 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund by 176.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 164,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd by 156.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 172,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Strategic Global Government (RCS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government by 319.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund by 419.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 68,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 565.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In (DMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.11 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Sold Out: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75.

Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
