Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. Buys Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, Sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Blackr

- New Purchases: AVK, ECC, ASLE, EAD, RVI, VTN, PCK, VPV, GDX, GSIE, VFL, TM, PUK, SNY, CAPA, BABA, YNDX, LPLA, BFAM, MMYT, FN, MSCI, IBKR, CDW, ALLE, JD, VT, MOMO, SITE, YUMC, PAGS, IQ, ELAN, ALUS.U, XP, DCT, BSY, VIH, ASX, INFY, ANSS, AZPN, GOLD, BBY, CRL, CHE, CHT, COO, CPRT, BAP, RDY, EXPO, FLIR, FICO, HDB, SHG, JKHY, LII, NTES, NDSN, RIO, ROL, POOL, SKM, STM, SMG, TER, THO, WRB, ZBRA,
- Added Positions: JTD, JRO, HFRO, RCS, PGP, MNP, DMO, RMRM, JQC, JLS, BFZ, NEE, NFE, AIF, CXH, SSSS, SBI, KYN, CET, WIW, ENX, DTF, PCI, PHK, PNI, FSD, ISD, ABBV, CRSP, KTF, EQIX, RMI, RMI, PZC, EVG, MA, AWP, NUO, KMF, BWG, CEM, OTIS, AWF, TSM, SMM, SE, GDV, MELI, BGNE, RARE, AVGO, BGX, LYB, TSLA, SRE, AMT, VALE, TCOM, EFX, HD, IBN, JPM, MDLZ, ES, PG, O, RYAAY, SLB, JCE, SHW, TEVA, GAB, ASG, USA, RVT, CEE, GF, APD, BDJ, QQQX, GDL,
- Reduced Positions: NHF, BGY, CLM, MTZ, EFT, FAX, BPOP, RCL, PCEF, VTA, MAV, NCLH, FBP, CRF, CUBA, MINT, IHI, EVY, LEN, GAM, MHF, ADX, FPF, MHI, UL, JRI, SVVC, FREE, FSRV, RBAC.U, SONY, WEC, PYPL, MFM, HON,
- Sold Out: AIO, MMT, SDS, EFF, MIN, NAD, AFB, MUC, OPP, NEA, EVN, FAM, VOD, MRVL, ASML, SPCE, PACK, FSR, SKLZ, WEN, JNJ, KO, BSX,
For the details of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+j.+herzfeld+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.
- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 2,205,025 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 999,407 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49%
- Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 711,626 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) - 500,806 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD) - 444,350 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 133,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AerSale Corp (ASLE)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici (VTN)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici. The purchase prices were between $12.73 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $13.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund by 176.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 164,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd by 156.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 172,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Strategic Global Government (RCS)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government by 319.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund by 419.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 68,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 565.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In (DMO)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.Sold Out: MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.11 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $6.23.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89.Sold Out: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)
Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
