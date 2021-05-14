Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Buys Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vaxcyte Inc, Iterum Therapeutics PLC

New Purchases: ALGS,

Investment company Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Aligos Therapeutics Inc, sells Vaxcyte Inc, Iterum Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pivotal+bioventure+partners+investment+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 908,708 shares, 43.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.12% Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) - 1,591,154 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 1,405,421 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.78% Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 1,794,088 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 876,548 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 876,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Iterum Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $1.6.