Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ALLETE Inc, Sells Albemarle Corp

- New Purchases: MINT, ALE, VEU,
- Added Positions: RTX, PEP, PG, CRM, ABT, CAG, MDLZ, KMI, ACN, COST, MSFT, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, MET, GLD, VGT, PPL,
For the details of CHARTER RESEARCH & INVESTMENT GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+research+%26+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,728 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,724 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,948 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 31,410 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,947 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 34,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 107.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 38,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.
