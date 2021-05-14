Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ALLETE Inc, Sells Albemarle Corp

New Purchases: MINT, ALE, VEU,

MINT, ALE, VEU, Added Positions: RTX, PEP, PG, CRM, ABT, CAG, MDLZ, KMI, ACN, COST, MSFT, PYPL,

RTX, PEP, PG, CRM, ABT, CAG, MDLZ, KMI, ACN, COST, MSFT, PYPL, Reduced Positions: ALB, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, MET, GLD, VGT, PPL,

Investment company Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Albemarle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,728 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,724 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,948 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 31,410 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,947 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 34,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 107.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 38,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.