Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: NEM, QRVO, IDEV, ATR, KR, AVGO, XBI, AMD, VDE, JNK, VTVT, ZNGA, PACB, ICAD, WRB, PRU, ORLY, LNC, LRCX, TT, ILMN, HUBB, GPC, DE, BK, AVY, ABC, NYMT, VBIV,

CMI, VOO, IEFA, EMR, MAR, IJH, VNQ, VTV, F, IEMG, RF, XOM, JNJ, ADP, VV, SHY, VMBS, GIS, LOW, ESGD, PM, ALL, CAT, NFLX, MMC, MCD, MDT, MRK, TSLA, MS, XLE, WFC, ABBV, MMM, GOOG, DIS, VMC, RTX, MDLZ, MO, BRK.B, VWO, INTC, IWB, IWD, RLY, CVX, SPYG, VB, CSCO, CRM, CHTR, NOW, VBR, CFG, HPE, AGG, EMB, XLV, XLK, ESGE, GLD, HYG, IAU, SPYV, KO, INFO, IBM, HUM, HPQ, HSY, GS, CL, CTSH, IDXX, CSX, CBRE, BMY, BLK, ATVI, ABT, CB, TRV, TMUS, EBAY, ANTM, WAT, TSN, TJX, STT, SBUX, AWK, QCOM, PG, MTD, MCK, INTU, IPG, ITW, Reduced Positions: EW, AAPL, WM, AMT, D, KMB, MSI, WMT, AMZN, GOVT, USMV, VCSH, GE, BIV, BA, SPY, UNP, VUG, VTWO, ORCL, PEP, VTI, PLUG, MA, AFL, IEF, SDY, T, ALGN, AMAT, C, SCHW, COP, DHI, DHR, DLR, EFG, AGZ, CI, IJR, IWF, QQQ, SCHM, SCZ, COF, BDX, APD, CWI, CLX, ICE, UBER, HBI, TSCO, SYY, SHW, DUK, EL, GD, OMC, ES, NSC, HSIC, SPGI,

Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Qorvo Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 217,434 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,574 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 316,157 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,094,819 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 611,111 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 168,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 66,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1882.82%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 53,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 731.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 124,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1296.21%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 174,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,174,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Broadwind Inc. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.