Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Qorvo Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Citizens Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 217,434 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,574 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 316,157 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,094,819 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 611,111 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 168,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 66,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1882.82%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 53,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 731.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 124,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1296.21%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 174,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,174,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Sold Out: Broadwind Inc (BWEN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Broadwind Inc. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.



