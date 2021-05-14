Oberndorf William E Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells AppFolio Inc, Liberty Global PLC

Added Positions: MELI,

MELI, Reduced Positions: APPF,

APPF, Sold Out: LBTYK,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Oberndorf William E Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, sells AppFolio Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberndorf William E. As of 2021Q1, Oberndorf William E owns 7 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OBERNDORF WILLIAM E's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oberndorf+william+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 411,532 shares, 46.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.42% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 324,879 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 90,287 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,079 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 13,373 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.

Oberndorf William E added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 160.87%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oberndorf William E sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.