Oberndorf William E Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells AppFolio Inc, Liberty Global PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Oberndorf William E (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, sells AppFolio Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberndorf William E. As of 2021Q1, Oberndorf William E owns 7 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of OBERNDORF WILLIAM E. Also check out:
1. OBERNDORF WILLIAM E's Undervalued Stocks
2. OBERNDORF WILLIAM E's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OBERNDORF WILLIAM E's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OBERNDORF WILLIAM E keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of OBERNDORF WILLIAM E
- AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 411,532 shares, 46.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.42%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 324,879 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 90,287 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,079 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 13,373 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
Oberndorf William E added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 160.87%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1323.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Oberndorf William E sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.
