Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: LVS, EWW, EWZ, BSBR, VRM, CI, XLK, STWD, SRE, BOTZ, LPLA, LII, IBKR, BFAM, SWKS, AAL, CRM, NOBL, TSN, XPEV, GS, FLIR, ELAN, DE, KO, BSY, BDX, ALG, HST, CHE, ET,
- Added Positions: DIA, QQQ, IWV, AAPL, TSLA, SPY, AMZN, NVDA, TQQQ, BRK.B, VTRS, LESL, THO, TSM, BOH, MSFT, EDU, IFF, WDIV, BABA, NIO, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, NVO, UL, ENB, ORCL, PYPL, SMG, AXP, ARKK, BIIB, CHRW, CSCO, GD, ICLN, LMT, MFA, NKE, PEP, UDOW, SBUX, WMT, ZBRA, MMM, ABBV, ACN, AIN, ALLE, AZPN, T, BBVA, SAN, BK, WRB, BRKS, CDW, GIB, CRL, CHKP, CTSH, COO, CPRT, CLGX, ERX, DIS, EFX, JETS, FPX, FTS, GMAB, GGG, JKHY, HLI, ICLR, RSP, PHG, LSTR, MDT, MGP, NDSN, PBA, PRI, PG, ROLL, RELX, RLI, RY, SAP, SPLG, TU, TMX, TXN, TM, USB, VUG, VZ, WSO, WFC, AMSWA, ANIK, AWI, BMI, CB, ROAD, EVTC, XOM, FFIN, IAC, IIPR, IWN, IWM, JBT, L, MRK, OGI, UPRO, DGX, SBSW, SPG, SNAP, SPYG, SYBT, TFC, UNF, WDFC,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, ACWI, NFLX, HEDJ, RTX, FIZZ, AMAT, EWJ, IEV, DXJ, VBR, SITE, EFA, JPM, CARR, ALB, VWO, MDY, GOOG, IJT, FB, COF, DGS, MS, WBA, PFE, VGK, CVS, IJR, DES, BA, VIAC, TD, TER, EEM, IJH, DUK, XLF, MSCI, IBM, EPD, CVX, BLK, LLY, POOL, SPYD, UNH, UNP, TOT, XOP, SDY, KBE,
- Sold Out: FDN, QTEC, FXH, ZM, KL, DOCU, MCD, DD, EXPD, BNGO, SNDL,
For the details of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intercontinental+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 172,159 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 100,584 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,884 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 90,761 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 369.95%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 195,825 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.02%
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 369.95%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 90,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 172,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 218.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 168.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.
