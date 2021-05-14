Meritage Group LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, CP, BKR, SPY, VNO, WEC, DFS, NWSA, NWS, VTR,

NFLX, CP, BKR, SPY, VNO, WEC, DFS, NWSA, NWS, VTR, Added Positions: CRM, MCO, FIS, BIO, MKC, TYL,

CRM, MCO, FIS, BIO, MKC, TYL, Reduced Positions: CNI, MAR, STZ, QSR, CHD, XRAY, DOW, REG, SLG,

CNI, MAR, STZ, QSR, CHD, XRAY, DOW, REG, SLG, Sold Out: SHW, ZEN, COF, PNC, WY, APA, BAX, BDX, HSIC, LEG, ROL, FTI,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Moody's Corporation, Baker Hughes Co, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Marriott International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Meritage Group LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meritage Group LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,097,375 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 265,411 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 8,337,405 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,783,149 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,197,271 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.07%

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 322,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,978,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 68.07%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,197,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 950,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $398.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.