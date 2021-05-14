Logo
Meritage Group LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Moody's Corporation, Baker Hughes Co, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Marriott International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Meritage Group LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meritage Group LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meritage Group LP
  1. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,097,375 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 265,411 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 8,337,405 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,783,149 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,197,271 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.07%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 322,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,978,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 68.07%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,197,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 950,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $398.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meritage Group LP. Also check out:

1. Meritage Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meritage Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meritage Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meritage Group LP keeps buying
