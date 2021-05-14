Logo
Kings Point Capital Management Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, CVS Health Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Great Neck, NY, based Investment company Kings Point Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Newell Brands Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, CVS Health Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Conagra Brands Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kings Point Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Kings Point Capital Management owns 507 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kings+point+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 414,237 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 393,391 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,727 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,495 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,459 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $340.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 2089.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 162,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1572.43%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 80.51%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $234.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 64,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 462.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 95,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
