Third Avenue Management Buys BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, ATN International Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Korn Ferry, Eagle Materials Inc

- Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,965,823 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 481,800 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 872,661 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25%
- Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,544,775 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 853,583 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 193,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ATN International Inc (ATNI)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in ATN International Inc by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $47.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 93,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 227,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6.Sold Out: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.Sold Out: Alico Inc (ALCO)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Alico Inc. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
