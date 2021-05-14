Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: LYB, LMT, DOCU, ALB, WASH, IEMG, YUM, ADP, OMC, WMT, XLE, MDT, ORCL, IWM,
- Added Positions: VTV, TLT, IWO, NVDA, SPTM, QQQ, AMT, VBR, RTX, VLO, LVS, GOOGL, NEE, FVRR, HD, DIS, MSFT, DLR, AMZN, PFE, PGR, HASI, TGT, JPM, MMM, BLK, BSX, C, DHR, KO, HON, ABBV, USB, CLX, DUK, LLY, TDOC, OKTA, VEEV, ZS, IJH, IBB, VUG, FBT, XBI, TFC, CVS, ED, CMI, EXAS, F, ACN, BMY, CAT, EA, VZ, HDB, MCD, MRK, NKE, PEP, CYBR, PG, SBUX, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, SPLG, SRVR, XLU, VNQ, FLIR, SRPT, IAU, JNJ, XLK, INDB, AGG, FB, USMV, IVV, TER, SHY, IGIB, DSI, SUSA, NEAR, IGSB, FLOT, MBB, BRK.B, IWB, BABA, SO, STAG, IWF, VTI, INTC, CCI, XLY,
- Sold Out: IEF, KOMP, FIS, D,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,857 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,343,436 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 184,372 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3086.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,089 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 98,806 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.28%
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 3086.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 184,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 98,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 43,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 752.71%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.
