Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shepherd Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shepherd+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,857 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,343,436 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 184,372 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3086.52%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,089 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 98,806 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 765.28%
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 3086.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 184,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 98,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 43,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 752.71%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shepherd Financial Partners LLC keeps buying
