22nw, Lp Buys Farmer Bros Co, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Cloudera Inc, Sells Universal Technical Institute Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 22nw, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Farmer Bros Co, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Cloudera Inc, L.B. Foster Co, Micro Focus International PLC, sells Universal Technical Institute Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Alcoa Corp, Houston Wire & Cable Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 22nw, Lp. As of 2021Q1, 22nw, Lp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 22NW, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/22nw%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 22NW, LP
  1. AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 1,179,753 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,238,679 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  3. Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 998,451 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
  4. Trinseo SA (TSE) - 230,974 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 596,471 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
New Purchase: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,194,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 716,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 428,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS)

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Tessco Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 373,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)

22nw, Lp added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 468,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 142.19%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 869,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.15.

Sold Out: Psychemedics Corp (PMD)

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Psychemedics Corp. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.64.

Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $5.88 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of 22NW, LP. Also check out:

1. 22NW, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 22NW, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 22NW, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 22NW, LP keeps buying
insider

insider