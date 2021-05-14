22nw, Lp Buys Farmer Bros Co, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Cloudera Inc, Sells Universal Technical Institute Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: FARM, CNR, CLDR, TESS,

FARM, CNR, CLDR, TESS, Added Positions: FSTR, MFGP, OEC, MCFT, STRL, NTIC,

FSTR, MFGP, OEC, MCFT, STRL, NTIC, Reduced Positions: UTI, LINC, NUAN, AA, HWCC, CTLP, CRHM, DRTT, BBSI, EXTN,

UTI, LINC, NUAN, AA, HWCC, CTLP, CRHM, DRTT, BBSI, EXTN, Sold Out: BBW, PMD, NNBR,

Investment company 22nw, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Farmer Bros Co, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Cloudera Inc, L.B. Foster Co, Micro Focus International PLC, sells Universal Technical Institute Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Alcoa Corp, Houston Wire & Cable Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 22nw, Lp. As of 2021Q1, 22nw, Lp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 1,179,753 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,238,679 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 998,451 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58% Trinseo SA (TSE) - 230,974 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 596,471 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,194,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 716,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 428,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp initiated holding in Tessco Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 373,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 468,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 142.19%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 869,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.15.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Psychemedics Corp. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.64.

22nw, Lp sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $5.88 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.81.