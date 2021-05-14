22nw, Lp Buys Farmer Bros Co, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Cloudera Inc, Sells Universal Technical Institute Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FARM, CNR, CLDR, TESS,
- Added Positions: FSTR, MFGP, OEC, MCFT, STRL, NTIC,
- Reduced Positions: UTI, LINC, NUAN, AA, HWCC, CTLP, CRHM, DRTT, BBSI, EXTN,
- Sold Out: BBW, PMD, NNBR,
For the details of 22NW, LP's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of 22NW, LP
- AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) - 1,179,753 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,238,679 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 998,451 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
- Trinseo SA (TSE) - 230,974 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.
- Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 596,471 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,194,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 716,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 428,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS)
22nw, Lp initiated holding in Tessco Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 373,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 468,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)
22nw, Lp added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 142.19%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 869,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.15.Sold Out: Psychemedics Corp (PMD)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in Psychemedics Corp. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.64.Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)
22nw, Lp sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $5.88 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.81.
