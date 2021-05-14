Ally Financial Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: TIP, VEU, TLT, XLB, XOP, NVDA, KMI, UNH, APD, COST, LIN, FISV, HON, PYPL, BIDU, FDX, TXN, MRVL, NOV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, PG, WFC, CRM, MSFT, VYM, MRK, LMT, HD, KMB, TMO, NFLX, ADBE, BABA, RTX, AMGN, WMT, NOC, PFE, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, DVY, JNJ, BAC, MO, IWM, AAPL, QCOM, BRK.B, ORCL, GS, USB, UBER, GOOGL, GM, AIG,
- Sold Out: VEA, IJR, INTC, C, AVGO, SBUX, CMCSA, BKNG, AXP, ADP, F, LYFT, MAR, WYNN, TJX, VIAC, CSX, SNA, DFS, DAL, NSC, EMR, JETS, AZO, LUV, CTVA,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,550,000 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,330,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 410,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,975 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.38%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 205,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 411,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 149.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 9,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.
