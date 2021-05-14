Logo
Ally Financial Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Detroit, MI, based Investment company Ally Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Intel Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ally Financial Inc. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ally Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ally Financial Inc.
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,550,000 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,330,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 410,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.05%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,975 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.38%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 205,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 411,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 149.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 9,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ally Financial Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ally Financial Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ally Financial Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ally Financial Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ally Financial Inc. keeps buying
