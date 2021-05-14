Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, LEN, LAD, MTSI,
- Added Positions: DKS,
- Reduced Positions: LULU, SWKS, VEEV, AAPL, SLAB, PYPL, CRWD, SPLK, GOOG,
- Sold Out: FIVE, AXP, WDAY, REAL,
For the details of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avalon+global+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 750,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 194,660 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,390 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 33,300 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $369.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.Sold Out: The RealReal Inc (REAL)
Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64.
