Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Avalon Global Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The RealReal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avalon+global+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC
  1. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 750,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 750,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 194,660 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,390 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 33,300 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $369.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avalon Global Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider