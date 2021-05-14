Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc

New Purchases: DIS, LEN, LAD, MTSI,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Lennar Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells Five Below Inc, American Express Co, Workday Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The RealReal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 750,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 194,660 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,390 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 33,300 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $369.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64.