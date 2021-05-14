Logo
Cadian Capital Management, Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Yandex NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cadian Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Yandex NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, NICE, Five9 Inc, sells Pegasystems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadian Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cadian Capital Management, Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadian+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,229,800 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 733,924 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,687,514 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
  4. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,423,802 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.82%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 551,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 52,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 127,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp III (NSTC.U)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,229,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31.



