Cadian Capital Management, Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Yandex NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cadian Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Yandex NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, NICE, Five9 Inc, sells Pegasystems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadian Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cadian Capital Management, Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,229,800 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 733,924 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,687,514 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,423,802 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.82% Facebook Inc (FB) - 551,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 52,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 127,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,229,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31.