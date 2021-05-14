Cadian Capital Management, Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Yandex NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: BKNG, YNDX, NICE, FIVN, XLF, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, OSCR, KAHC.U, AGCB,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, PANW, UBER, SPOT, PLAN,
- Reduced Positions: PEGA, FIS, VRNS, ZEN, ZNGA, NFLX, ATUS, EB, RDWR, DASH, FB, ETSY, BPMC, W, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: WWE, IAA, ELY, MTCH, AI, OZON, PRO, ALGM, FUBO, HUBS, AYX, SAP, AXDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,229,800 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 733,924 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,687,514 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
- Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,423,802 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 551,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 52,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 127,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp III (NSTC.U)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,229,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31.
