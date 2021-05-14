First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2021Q1, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 160 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+commonwealth+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Commonwealth Financial Corp
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,359 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 236,213 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,571 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,551 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 679,389 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 236,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 132.90%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Commonwealth Financial Corp . Also check out:

1. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Commonwealth Financial Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider