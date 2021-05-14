First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc

New Purchases: AMP, CVS, MRK, SBUX, BAC, STL, SCZ, VAW,

Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2021Q1, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 160 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,359 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 236,213 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,571 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,551 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 679,389 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 236,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 132.90%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.