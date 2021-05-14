First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc

- New Purchases: AMP, CVS, MRK, SBUX, BAC, STL, SCZ, VAW,
- Added Positions: EFA, IWM, FCF, APD, EEM, HD, IWN, IWO, JPIN, IVE, IJR, GLD, ICE, SHW, MA, BLK, TFC, AMZN, WMT, NVDA, STT, UPS, SWKS, VTV, ORCL, LMT, SWK, ATO, CVX, MET, MSI, RSG, V, PYPL, AMLP, LHX, GS, EIX, DOV, KO, BRK.B, VNQ, ETN, DLR,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, VUG, IVW, PPG, IDV, RTX, AAPL, SYK, JNJ, MDT, DVY, ABC, UNH, CAT, BMY, VV, GOOGL, LRCX, IWR, ATVI, QCOM, MCHP, CMCSA, QQQ, ABT, DLN, JPM, HON, IJH, VCR, D, TGT, ADI, VZ, XLK, RPM, FB, AVGO, ADM, USB, TMO, TJX, PG, MCD, PM, BDX, BA, LOW, XLV, VTWO, XOM, FDX, INTC, XEL, ZBH,
- Sold Out: FITB, BBY,
For the details of First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+commonwealth+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Commonwealth Financial Corp
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,359 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 236,213 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,571 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,551 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 679,389 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 236,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 132.90%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Commonwealth Financial Corp . Also check out:
1. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Commonwealth Financial Corp 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Commonwealth Financial Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment