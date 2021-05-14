Lexington Partners L.P. Buys Oyster Point Pharma Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: OYST,

OYST, Sold Out: UBER, SNDX,

Investment company Lexington Partners L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Oyster Point Pharma Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lexington Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Lexington Partners L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lexington Partners L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lexington+partners+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,001,248 shares, 52.55% of the total portfolio. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,707,297 shares, 25.16% of the total portfolio. SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 2,479,832 shares, 22.03% of the total portfolio. Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 27,408 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Lexington Partners L.P. initiated holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.92 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lexington Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Lexington Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56.