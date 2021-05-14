Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, Sells Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

New Purchases: FAX, EOS, BGT, LDP, VTA, HYT, VBF, JRO, HNW, FPF, BCV, MSD, EMD, JSD, EMF, CEE, RGT, JGH, PGZ, AEF, KF, EVF, NRO, PHT,

SPY, GAM, ETG, TY, GPM, RVT, SPE, BLW, ADX, ETY, CIK, DHF, IVH, PIM, JHB, JPC, FFA, GDO, RMT, ISD, DEX, DDF, AWF, BGB, ARDC, FT, BGX, JRI, EXG, TEI, GCV, CAF, BOE, GHY, FIV, PHD, JOF, SWZ, AVK, FDEU, JDD, NSL, SOR, EOD, GLQ, EGF, EAD, JPS, PAI, BGY, FSD, JEMD, IAF, HIO, BSL, IRL, TWN, IHD, EVT, IAE, EEA, BGH, FEO, AGD, TDF, HQL, Reduced Positions: GDV, DSL, JCE, CII, KIO, DBL, HEQ, FUND, DCF, ETW, VGI, JCO, PPT, BIF, FRA, PPR, BXMX, STK, DSU, GLO, FAM, JFR, ERC, DHY, HQH, CHY, TEAF, AOD, ETB, JTA, IGD, EHT, IGA, EFL, BDJ, JQC, JTD, EVV, IGR, MIN, CHI, EFR, GIM, VVR, AFT, HPS, JHI, EOI, BIT, CET, CUBA, AIF, JRS, CHN, DIAX, MGU, EDD, GNT, HPI,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Tri-Continental Corp, sells Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,225 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.67% Central Securities Corp (CET) - 179,790 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 293,384 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96% Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 349,705 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.83% Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) - 652,882 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.27%

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $4.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 876,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 103,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 126,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 97,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 94,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 221.67%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 25,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 840.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 90,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 1264.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 174,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 280.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 123,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 117.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 652,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 227,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.04.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $18.31 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $18.96.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $12.26 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $13.06.