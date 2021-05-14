Logo
Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, Sells Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, General American Investors Company Inc, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Tri-Continental Corp, sells Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shaker Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shaker Financial Services, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,225 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.67%
  2. Central Securities Corp (CET) - 179,790 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) - 293,384 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96%
  4. Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 349,705 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.83%
  5. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) - 652,882 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.27%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $4.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 876,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 103,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 126,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 97,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 94,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 221.67%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 25,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 840.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 90,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 1264.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 174,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 280.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 123,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 117.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 652,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 227,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68.

Sold Out: Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.04.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31.

Sold Out: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $18.31 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $18.96.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc (FOF)

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $12.26 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $13.06.



