Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alphabet Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells China Mobile, Alibaba Group Holding, Viatris Inc

Fairhope, AL, based Investment company Hayek Kallen Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alphabet Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells China Mobile, Alibaba Group Holding, Viatris Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayek Kallen Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Hayek Kallen Investment Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hayek Kallen Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayek+kallen+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,521 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,655 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,701 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Intel Corp (INTC) - 113,372 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,545 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 69,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.12.