Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alphabet Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells China Mobile, Alibaba Group Holding, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: SCHP, GOOG,
- Added Positions: JPST, VGSH, CSCO, DG, NZF, MCD, WM, MRK, SO, MO, ZTS, VTEB, AMRN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, MSFT, VYM, TMO, ACN, TAP, XOM, NVDA, WFC,
- Sold Out: CHL, BABA, VTRS, HSBCPA.PFD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,521 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,655 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,701 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 113,372 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,545 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 69,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBCPA.PFD)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.12.
