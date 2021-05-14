Logo
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Walmart Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, SeaChange International Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rochester, MI, based Investment company Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Synaptics Inc, SeaChange International Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+asset+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC
  1. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 525,532 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 416,396 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,111 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 642,779 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 508,676 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 205.96%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 52,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC. Also check out:

1. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC keeps buying
