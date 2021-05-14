Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Walmart Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, SeaChange International Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc

- New Purchases: HD,
- Added Positions: WMT, NOK, EA, TAK, VZ, ORAN, NVS, SNY, UGI, MDU, INTC, CPB, CEF, CSCO, NGLOY, NFG, AAPL, VOD, T, FB,
- Reduced Positions: TTEK, BG, MU, KTOS, MOS, MSFT, EBAY, SYNA, SEAC, EEM, IWN,
- Sold Out: TACO,
For the details of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+asset+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 525,532 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 416,396 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,111 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 642,779 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 508,676 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 205.96%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 52,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.17.
