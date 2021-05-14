Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Deere, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

- New Purchases: FLXS, USB,
- Added Positions: VTV, VEA, DE, SPTM, SPAB, BNDX, MUB, QQQ, SPYV, LMBS, SPEM, VO, EMB, AOM, VB, FMB, BND,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, SPDW,
- Sold Out: VIG, FVD,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 678,759 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 441,079 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 493,278 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 336,345 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 214,485 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.77 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 18,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.
