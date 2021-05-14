Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells NiSource Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Equifax Inc

- New Purchases: CBOE, EXPE, LNT, TPL, C, IDA, CLVT, VMD, EBC, HYRE, HROW, BMTX, IACA, LB, IFF, EAF, VYM, DVY, WRAP, YCBD, WTRH, LIVX, PAYS,
- Added Positions: HPP, HXL, FLR, XEL, IEI, BOH, IEF, FISV, ETR, MBB, POR, AOS, ROST, DG, ATER, RTX, AAPL, BSX, VTIP, JPM, PYPL, MTB, PGR, NUVA, NSP, MDLZ, MAR, PG, MSFT, IAA, CB, PEP, CTRN, MDT, MKL, CLX, AXP, MPC, WSO, WMT, LAMR, GL, SUI, MINT, LOW, BR, DEA, CBU, EVI, ABT, FB, CMCSA, OLLI, PLOW, ICFI, LQD, VCSH, PFE, BSV, FBND, VCIT, NVEE, ALC, IMXI, HSY, PRFT, PXD, PW, SAFT, SP, WRB, RDVT, HELE, ROCK, AEYE, B, IWN, IWR, BAB, LPRO, MSA, MIME, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: NI, GPC, SON, HES, IWS, BAH, HAS, RE, STOR, FIS, SYY, ADI, GSK, BRK.B, WWD, EPAM, HAE, IWD, EL, VZ, IT, DOX, ETN, JNJ, EXPI, BA, TEL, FAF, HUBB, FRC, DORM, UI, CASY, EXPD, ZBH, ROAD, XRAY, BURL, AVY, DD, DCI, SBNY, LSXMK, CELH, AGG, LDOS, AMZN, TUFN, RDS.B, VNQ, IGF, STAG, GLD, GMRE, ABBV, SAIC, EEMV, PINS, PSB, ITW, AIR, AMGN, AON, BIG, CSGS, CVCO, COLB, COP, DRQ, NEE, FFBC, FLIC, HIFS, WINA, INTC, KAMN, MAA, ES, MMM, RPM, SSD, STT, TRNS, UFPT, UL, UBSI, UTL,
- Sold Out: EFX, FLIR, VTRS, CLCT, PH, TCF, ACAM, IIIV, ABM, XOM, CCO,
For the details of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anchor+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,617,084 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 1,386,686 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 537,993 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 1,310,084 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 2,910,773 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 787,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 307,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 882,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 316,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 226,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,623,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,279,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,945,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 724,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 197,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 212,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment