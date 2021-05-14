Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells NiSource Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Equifax Inc

New Purchases: CBOE, EXPE, LNT, TPL, C, IDA, CLVT, VMD, EBC, HYRE, HROW, BMTX, IACA, LB, IFF, EAF, VYM, DVY, WRAP, YCBD, WTRH, LIVX, PAYS,

CBOE, EXPE, LNT, TPL, C, IDA, CLVT, VMD, EBC, HYRE, HROW, BMTX, IACA, LB, IFF, EAF, VYM, DVY, WRAP, YCBD, WTRH, LIVX, PAYS, Added Positions: HPP, HXL, FLR, XEL, IEI, BOH, IEF, FISV, ETR, MBB, POR, AOS, ROST, DG, ATER, RTX, AAPL, BSX, VTIP, JPM, PYPL, MTB, PGR, NUVA, NSP, MDLZ, MAR, PG, MSFT, IAA, CB, PEP, CTRN, MDT, MKL, CLX, AXP, MPC, WSO, WMT, LAMR, GL, SUI, MINT, LOW, BR, DEA, CBU, EVI, ABT, FB, CMCSA, OLLI, PLOW, ICFI, LQD, VCSH, PFE, BSV, FBND, VCIT, NVEE, ALC, IMXI, HSY, PRFT, PXD, PW, SAFT, SP, WRB, RDVT, HELE, ROCK, AEYE, B, IWN, IWR, BAB, LPRO, MSA, MIME, DOW,

HPP, HXL, FLR, XEL, IEI, BOH, IEF, FISV, ETR, MBB, POR, AOS, ROST, DG, ATER, RTX, AAPL, BSX, VTIP, JPM, PYPL, MTB, PGR, NUVA, NSP, MDLZ, MAR, PG, MSFT, IAA, CB, PEP, CTRN, MDT, MKL, CLX, AXP, MPC, WSO, WMT, LAMR, GL, SUI, MINT, LOW, BR, DEA, CBU, EVI, ABT, FB, CMCSA, OLLI, PLOW, ICFI, LQD, VCSH, PFE, BSV, FBND, VCIT, NVEE, ALC, IMXI, HSY, PRFT, PXD, PW, SAFT, SP, WRB, RDVT, HELE, ROCK, AEYE, B, IWN, IWR, BAB, LPRO, MSA, MIME, DOW, Reduced Positions: NI, GPC, SON, HES, IWS, BAH, HAS, RE, STOR, FIS, SYY, ADI, GSK, BRK.B, WWD, EPAM, HAE, IWD, EL, VZ, IT, DOX, ETN, JNJ, EXPI, BA, TEL, FAF, HUBB, FRC, DORM, UI, CASY, EXPD, ZBH, ROAD, XRAY, BURL, AVY, DD, DCI, SBNY, LSXMK, CELH, AGG, LDOS, AMZN, TUFN, RDS.B, VNQ, IGF, STAG, GLD, GMRE, ABBV, SAIC, EEMV, PINS, PSB, ITW, AIR, AMGN, AON, BIG, CSGS, CVCO, COLB, COP, DRQ, NEE, FFBC, FLIC, HIFS, WINA, INTC, KAMN, MAA, ES, MMM, RPM, SSD, STT, TRNS, UFPT, UL, UBSI, UTL,

NI, GPC, SON, HES, IWS, BAH, HAS, RE, STOR, FIS, SYY, ADI, GSK, BRK.B, WWD, EPAM, HAE, IWD, EL, VZ, IT, DOX, ETN, JNJ, EXPI, BA, TEL, FAF, HUBB, FRC, DORM, UI, CASY, EXPD, ZBH, ROAD, XRAY, BURL, AVY, DD, DCI, SBNY, LSXMK, CELH, AGG, LDOS, AMZN, TUFN, RDS.B, VNQ, IGF, STAG, GLD, GMRE, ABBV, SAIC, EEMV, PINS, PSB, ITW, AIR, AMGN, AON, BIG, CSGS, CVCO, COLB, COP, DRQ, NEE, FFBC, FLIC, HIFS, WINA, INTC, KAMN, MAA, ES, MMM, RPM, SSD, STT, TRNS, UFPT, UL, UBSI, UTL, Sold Out: EFX, FLIR, VTRS, CLCT, PH, TCF, ACAM, IIIV, ABM, XOM, CCO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Citigroup Inc, sells NiSource Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Equifax Inc, Sonoco Products Co, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anchor+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,617,084 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 1,386,686 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 537,993 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 1,310,084 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 2,910,773 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 787,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 307,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 882,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 316,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 226,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,623,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,279,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,945,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 724,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 197,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 212,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.