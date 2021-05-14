Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Chevron Corp

For the details of SEMPER AUGUSTUS INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/semper+augustus+investments+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SEMPER AUGUSTUS INVESTMENTS GROUP LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 199,765 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 85 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio.
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 722,249 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 348,120 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 297,696 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,552,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.
