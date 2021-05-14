Insight Holdings Group, LLC Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog

New Purchases: ETWO,

ETWO, Reduced Positions: TENB, NCNO, DCT, FROG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Insight Holdings Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Insight Holdings Group, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 31,210,896 shares, 63.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 44,681,083 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 10,137,257 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.62% JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 4,784,484 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43% Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 5,212,692 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.48%. The holding were 44,681,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.