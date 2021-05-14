Insight Holdings Group, LLC Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog

New York, NY, based Investment company Insight Holdings Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Insight Holdings Group, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Holdings Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Holdings Group, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Insight Holdings Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+holdings+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Insight Holdings Group, LLC
- Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 31,210,896 shares, 63.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 44,681,083 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 10,137,257 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.62%
- JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 4,784,484 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
- Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 5,212,692 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.48%. The holding were 44,681,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Holdings Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Holdings Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Holdings Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment