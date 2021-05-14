Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend





Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 4, 2021 to holders of record on May 25, 2021.









About Baker Hughes:





Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005426/en/