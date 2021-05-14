Logo
Similarweb Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Similarweb Ltd. (Similarweb) today announced the closing of its initial public offering.

An aggregate of 8,000,000 ordinary shares were sold in the offering. Similarweb offered 7,500,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholder named in the prospectus offered 500,000 shares. Similarweb did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder.

Similarwebs shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol SMWB.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair acted as co-managers for the offering. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected], Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at [email protected], Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by emailing [email protected], or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mailing [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005519/en/

