Similarweb Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Similarweb Ltd. (Similarweb) today announced the closing of its initial public offering.

An aggregate of 8,000,000 ordinary shares were sold in the offering. Similarweb offered 7,500,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholder named in the prospectus offered 500,000 shares. Similarweb did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder.

Similarwebs shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol SMWB.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

