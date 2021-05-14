PagerDuty to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on June 3, 2021





PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended April 30, 2021, after market close on June 03, 2021. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the video call will be available on PagerDutys investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.









About PagerDuty, Inc.









PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.









