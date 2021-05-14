Cardlytics to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

ATLANTA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., ( CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, today announced it will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, and Chief Financial Officer, Andy Christiansen will present on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:

Angie Amberg

Cardlytics, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Robert Robinson

Corporate Development & IR

(256) 653-2097

[email protected]

William Maina

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277-1236

[email protected]