Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes Hotel Associates with 2020 Apple Awards

We could not be more grateful for the exceptional operating teams at our hotels and their dedication to serving our guests with care during the most difficult year on record for the hotel industry, commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. Last year, associates at our hotels were faced with incredibly challenging circumstances as we worked to adapt to the evolving operating environment, with many taking on additional responsibilities. We are incredibly proud of their efforts. As a result, our 2020 Apple Awards are focused solely on the associates at our hotels, recognizing several individuals nominated by their management companies and peers for their outstanding contributions to the safety, well-being and overall satisfaction of our guests. I congratulate the 2020 winners and thank all of the associates at our hotels for their dedication to exceptional guest service and hotel performance.









Apple Hospitalitys 2020 Apple Awards are presented to five hotel associates in recognition of their exceptional hospitality and service during an incredibly difficult and turbulent year. These management company team members are willing and eager to do any task; they have received numerous compliments from guests for being helpful, welcoming, professional, caring and empathetic; and they exhibit leadership in acts both large and small. They consistently go above and beyond to make a positive impact at their hotels, inspiring others to do the same.









Paula Gonzalez Paula serves as Assistant General Manager at the Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Clovis, California, which are managed by Dimension Development Company. Paula is willing to take on additional responsibilities across departments and through her leadership has effectively cross-trained staff members and built a cohesive, efficient team. During an incredibly tough year, she was a rock and morale champion, working countless hours, covering all departments when needed, keeping employees well-informed, working to ensure staffing levels at the hotel met improvements in demand, fostering relationships with key accounts, and taking charge of new regulations and procedures to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests.









Haiden Johnson Haiden serves as Front Desk Agent at the Courtyard by Marriott in Kirkland, Washington, which is managed by InnVentures. Haiden treats every guest concern with sincere care and, through strong problem-solving skills and effective communication, provides thoughtful and effective solutions. Haiden models exemplary service, ensuring that every guest is treated with the same consideration and patience. During the last year, Haiden expanded his skill set, took on additional responsibilities, and effectively communicated updated hotel policies and practices with his team.









Tom Loughran Tom serves as Chief Engineer at the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place in Tempe, Arizona, which are managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. Tom was instrumental in the successful opening of the hotels during an especially challenging time in August 2020. Tom is a beacon of strength and has shown the Tempe team that nothing is impossible.









Guadalupe Olea Guadalupe serves as Room & Suite Attendant at the Courtyard by Marriott in Santa Clarita, California, which is managed by Dimension Development Company. Guadalupe is energetic, always has a smile and treats every guest and associate as family. She is referred to as the heart of the hotel, consistently going above and beyond to care for guests and fellow associates.









Serenthia Pettway Serenthia serves as Guest Service Representative at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Montgomery, Alabama, which is managed by LBA Hospitality. Serenthia is meticulous with her work and consistently goes out of her way to make each guest feel special from the moment they arrive by learning their preferences, working to accommodate their requests and recognizing special occasions. During 2020, Serenthia stepped up in numerous ways to make sure the hotel ran seamlessly, taking on additional responsibilities from housekeeping and laundry to the coordination of breakfast and sanitization of entrances and public areas. Serenthias perseverance and positive attitude even during tough times has been an encouragement to others.













Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitalitys portfolio consists of 232 hotels with more than 29,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Companys portfolio consists of 103 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels, and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.









