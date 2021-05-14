Havertys Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (: HVT and HVT.A) announced today, that its board of directors authorized an increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The board approved raising the quarterly dividend 13.6% from $0.22 per share to $0.25 per share on the companys common stock. The quarterly dividend for the companys Class A common stock was also increased from $0.20 per share to $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.



Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our operating results since the last half of 2020 have been outstanding. We have a long history of providing returns to stockholders and the boards decision to increase the dividend reflects our results and outlook.

About Havertys

Havertys (: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the companys website, havertys.com.

