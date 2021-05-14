NuStar to Participate in the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference





NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and Thursday, May 20, 2021. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnerships website at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.









NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnerships combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.s website at www.nustarenergy.com and our Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com%2FSustainability.





