Vonage to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp . (: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:



Needham Technology & Media Conference

Monday, May 17 at 3:45 PM ET

Morgan Stanley: Life After Covid Conference

Thursday, May 20 at 10:30 AM ET

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Monday, May 24, One-on-one format

William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Robert W. Baird & Co. 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Wednesday, June 9 at 8:30 AM ET

Northland Customer Experience Conference

Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 AM ET

A live webcast and replay of each event will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations site .

About Vonage

Vonage ( VG, Financial), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.