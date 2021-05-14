Logo
Creatd, Inc. Raises $4.0 Million in Private Placement of Notes Convertible at $5.00, and Warrants Exercisable at $4.50

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., May 14, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of convertible notes and warrants, led by Lind Global Macro Fund, L.P., an institutional investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, (together, "Lind"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million. The financing also included two additional investors, both of whom exercised their right to participate, pursuant to the Company's December 2020 Preferred Series E offering. The notes are convertible into shares of Creatd's common stock at a price of $5.00 per share. The notes carry an original issue discount, making the aggregate principal amount $4.67 million. Additionally, the Company issued the investors an aggregate of 1,090,908 warrants, exercisable at a price of $4.50 per share. The Benchmark Company acted as exclusive Placement Agent for the financing.

Creatd, Inc. Raises $4.0 Million in Private Placement of Notes and Warrants (PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

The Company anticipates the aggregate net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $3.5 million, after deducting commissions and offering expenses. Creatd intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, as well as an increased marketing and development spend.

Commenting on the financing, Creatd's CEO, Jeremy Frommer said, "Securing this funding with Lind as the lead investor is an exciting moment for our company. It allows us the opportunity to accelerate our strategic vision, as well as to partner with a financial institution that acutely understands the strength of our platform's native capabilities and the valuable service it provides to users all across the creator economy."

Jeff Easton, founder and managing director of The Lind Partners, added, "At Lind, we seek first and foremost to work with only the most dedicated, competent, and passionate of management teams, and Creatd's certainly fits that bill. We are pleased to partner with Creatd at such a crucial moment in their evolution. We have strong confidence that our investment will accelerate Creatd's momentum in achieving new milestones and providing a much-needed forum for safe and meaningful expression."

This private placement closed on May 14, 2021, and funds are expected shortly.

The securities underlying the conversion of the notes will be registered pursuant to a Form S-1, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") no later than June 7, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About The Lind Partners
The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011. For more information, visit https://www.thelindpartners.com.

About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-raises-4-0-million-in-private-placement-of-notes-convertible-at-5-00--and-warrants-exercisable-at-4-50--301291930.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

