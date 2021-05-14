Santa Cruz County Bank Announces Promotion of Jon Sisk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC), with assets over $1.5 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. The Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Jon Sisk from Regional President to Regional President/Chief Banking Officer. In his new role Jon will expand his leadership in the planning, development and execution of the Bank's business development strategy for lending, deposits, and will lead the Bank's growth in new markets.

Santa Cruz County Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Snelling, commented, "Jon's dedication to community banking, building longstanding relationships, and his many decades as a community leader are perfectly aligned with Santa Cruz County Bank's commitment to being a trusted banking partner. Jon's leadership is key to the execution of our strategic plan and overall business development. We're excited to advance his leadership role and look forward to his continued contributions."

Jon Sisk, Regional President/Chief Banking Officer, stated, "Santa Cruz County Bank has an outstanding team and a proven track record as one of the nation's top performing banks. I look forward to continuing to support the organization's efforts to achieve premier performance and its commitment to making meaningful impacts in the communities we serve."

Jon's 25+ years as a community banking leader in Santa Cruz County began in 1994 at Coast Commercial Bank. Jon was a Founder and President of Lighthouse Bank, established in 2007, and played a critical role in the merger with Santa Cruz County Bank in 2019. As Regional President of Santa Cruz County Bank, Jon's leadership within the executive team guided the Bank's growth in Silicon Valley and added valuable new relationships for the Bank in the region.

Jon is actively involved with the local community and non-profit organizations, volunteering his time with the American Bankers Association, Dominican Hospital/Dignity Health, Dominican Hospital Foundation, Santa Cruz Board Riders Club, Santa Cruz County Business Council, Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary, and Second Harvest Food Bank. In 2009, Jon was recognized by the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce as Man of the Year.

Jon is based out of the Bank's 75 River Street location in downtown Santa Cruz.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has eight branchesAptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville, with plans for a future full-service banking office in Salinas opening in 2022. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK'S SBA LENDING RANKINGS FOR THE 2020 FISCAL YEAR

SBA Rank Silicon Valley Ranked 11th by number of loans

SBA Rank SF District Ranked 10th by dollar amount

NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS

S&P Global: Santa Cruz County Bank is ranked in the Top 100 Community Banks in the nation for performance for banks under $3 billion in assets.

The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier Performing Bank by Findley for 11 consecutive years.

Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group: Santa Cruz County Bank has ranked in FMC's top 10 banks in California for the past 6 years.

Good Times Best of Santa Cruz County Reader's Poll: Voted "Best Bank" in Santa Cruz County, 9 years.

Santa Cruz Sentinel Readers' Choice: Voted #1 Best Bank, 6 years.

