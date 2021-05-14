EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that the Company will be participating at the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Virtual Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Miguel Martin, and Chief Financial Officer, Glen Ibbott, will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, 2021.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-to-participate-in-bmo-capital-markets-farm-to-market-virtual-conference-301291914.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.