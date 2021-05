Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Woori Financial Group Inc, Woori Financial Group Inc, Ferguson PLC, Sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Penumbra Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Woori Financial Group Inc, Woori Financial Group Inc, Ferguson PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, NBT Bancorp Inc, sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Penumbra Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 777 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 375,297 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 532,844 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,097 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 633,421 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,517 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Woori Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 175.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 162.16%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in argenx SE by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.