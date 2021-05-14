Western Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Citi International Government Inf

New Purchases: RDVY, QQQJ, JETS, BLOK, XME, ZBRA, QCLN, EDOW, XSOE, AMAT, USFR, VSDA, GS, FXG, PBW, FNCL, BOTZ, PEJ, MCHI, TREX, XRT, SMH, FXR, ETSY, NURE, CGC, AGGY, ALB, RBLX, PINS, SLYV, ATVI, NCLH, XBI, KRE, UBER, VIAC, ULVM, Z, ABNB, ESGU, AOK, HPQ, FTSL, DE, MU, BILI, CAG, WBA, EOG, VDE, BKNG, JBHT, TD, EWJ, ACN, IWN, MDLZ, NUE, ORCL, PENN, EL, PRU, IPO, LB, ACIM, SHM, ICLN, SIRI, JPS, SAN, NYMT, TELL,

Investment company Western Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, ARK Innovation ETF, Del Taco Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Western Wealth Management, LLC owns 465 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 116,148 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,321 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 505,750 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,559 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 286,520 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 505,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 372.41%. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 188,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 170.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 97,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 534.53%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $55.09 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $57.02.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.92 and $35.79, with an estimated average price of $34.91.