Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, AMC Networks Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 186,000 shares, 80.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.63% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 48,300 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 8,500 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 34,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 16,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.59%. The holding were 186,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.