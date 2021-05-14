Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

For the details of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+institutional+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 186,000 shares, 80.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.63%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 48,300 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 8,500 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 34,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 16,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.59%. The holding were 186,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.
