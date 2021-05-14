Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software

New Purchases: IDEV, IGOV, ABC, CAH, KHC, HCA, BIIB, CL, DPZ, UNM, HIG, HII, TSN, IP, SJM, EMN, GOOG, CVS, AMGN,

Investment company Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, NetApp Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 448,973 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 248,203 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 309,599 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 326,453 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,111 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 83,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 101,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 103.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 176,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 309,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 724.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 187,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 578.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 706.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.