Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software

- New Purchases: IDEV, IGOV, ABC, CAH, KHC, HCA, BIIB, CL, DPZ, UNM, HIG, HII, TSN, IP, SJM, EMN, GOOG, CVS, AMGN,
- Added Positions: VXUS, VWO, F, HD, BBY, GILD, BNDX, BND, EMB, VNQ, BMY, SCHV, INTC, CSCO, AGG, PG, AFL, SCHG, VRSN, IEMG, VCLT, JNK, CTXS, AMZN, MMM, VBR, T, HDV, DIS, WMT, JNJ, TSLA, CRM, NVDA, IBM, BA, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, SBUX, TXN, IJS, BLV, ADSK, FTNT, HPQ, HON, FAST, IJR, ACN, MET, CVBF, PAYX, EMR, CMI, TROW, MA, XOM, PGF, SPY, VTWO, GD, JPM, IVV,
- Sold Out: ALGN, TTWO, NTAP, INTU, FFIV, ABBV, ROK, ETN, PRU, MXIM, MRK, PKG, LEG, LYB, IPG, XRX, RCM, VTEB, ISTB, IEX, COP, HFC,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 448,973 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 248,203 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 309,599 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 326,453 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,111 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 83,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 101,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 103.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 176,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 309,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 724.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 187,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 578.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 706.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.
