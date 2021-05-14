Logo
Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Advisors Network, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, NetApp Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 448,973 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 248,203 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 309,599 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 326,453 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,111 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 83,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 101,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 103.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 176,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 309,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 724.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 187,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 578.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 706.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.



