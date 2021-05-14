General Catalyst Group Management, LLC Buys Oscar Health Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Vroom Inc

For the details of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+catalyst+group+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 6,710,345 shares, 47.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 14,464,995 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 6,602,763 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,509,468 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio.
- Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 2,062,279 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.03%. The holding were 14,464,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.
