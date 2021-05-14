Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Buys QuantumScape Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: QS, EFA, IEMG, SNOW, BFLY, EAR, BBIO, MDNA, DADA, AFRM, OSCR,
- Reduced Positions: KDP,
- Sold Out: ZM, EIDX, BCEL, DEI,
For the details of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/board+of+trustees+of+the+leland+stanford+junior+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 7,794,742 shares, 32.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,479,666 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 4,271,978 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.11%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,994,453 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 435,839 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.49%. The holding were 7,794,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.52%. The holding were 2,479,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.96%. The holding were 1,994,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 435,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,559,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 428,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.Sold Out: Atreca Inc (BCEL)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Atreca Inc. The sale prices were between $13 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $16.29.Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University. Also check out:
