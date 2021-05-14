Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Buys QuantumScape Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: QS, EFA, IEMG, SNOW, BFLY, EAR, BBIO, MDNA, DADA, AFRM, OSCR,

Investment company Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un Current Portfolio ) buys QuantumScape Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Snowflake Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Atreca Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un. As of 2021Q1, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 7,794,742 shares, 32.49% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,479,666 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 4,271,978 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.11% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,994,453 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 435,839 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.49%. The holding were 7,794,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.52%. The holding were 2,479,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.96%. The holding were 1,994,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 435,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,559,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 428,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Atreca Inc. The sale prices were between $13 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior Un sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.