Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Ferguson PLC, Sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Ferguson PLC, sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 20,603,608 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio.
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 13,212,239 shares, 19.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 8,884,877 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 19,857,892 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 36,741,539 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Trian Fund Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.88%. The holding were 13,212,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.
