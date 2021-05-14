Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Ferguson PLC, Sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: FERG,

FERG, Reduced Positions: MDLZ, PG,

MDLZ, PG, Sold Out: JHG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, sells Janus Henderson Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sysco Corp (SYY) - 20,603,608 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 13,212,239 shares, 19.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 8,884,877 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 19,857,892 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 36,741,539 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Trian Fund Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.88%. The holding were 13,212,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42.