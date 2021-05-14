Mercer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: FMX, CCU,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mercer Investment Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, United Breweries Co Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mercer Investment Management, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mercer Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 138,200 shares, 48.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,789 shares, 30.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 210,016 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 5,537 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.67%

Mercer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.61%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 210,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.