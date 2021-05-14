Mercer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

For the details of Mercer Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mercer Investment Management, Inc.
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 138,200 shares, 48.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,789 shares, 30.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 210,016 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 5,537 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.67%
Mercer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.61%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)
Mercer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 210,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mercer Investment Management, Inc..
