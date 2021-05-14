SRB Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, HP Inc

- New Purchases: MO, POOL, AKAM, CNC, COST, DLTR, HSIC, LH, STE, TMO, TSCO, CPRT, PBCT, BF.B,
- Added Positions: PG, CHD, HD, GWW, GIS, MKC, CTSH, REGN, NEM, MCO, PKG, ORLY, MSI, PKI, SPGI, MAS, KSU, PAYX, AOS, PGR, QCOM, DGX, SHW, TXN, UNH, VRSN, VZ, WMT, BR, DG, BIO, MMM, ACN, APD, AMGN, AAPL, AJG, AZO, ADP, BRK.B, JBHT, CERN, CSCO, CL, ITW, HOLX, EXPD, GRMN, FAST, TGT, JNJ, PM, CB, WAT, ATVI, MMC, PCAR, TRV, AVY, NVR, PSA, NDAQ, CDNS, EA, CTXS, EBAY, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, VOO, VRSK,
- Sold Out: ALXN, ALGN, MU, AMAT, HPQ, DFS, TROW, MET, SWK, SWKS, SIVB, ROK, RSG, RF, PWR, PHM, PEP, PH, PPG, ODFL, NUE, NSC, KEYS, WLTW, AAP, ALLE, CDW, PNR, FB, APTV, FBHS, HCA, LDOS, TDY, ANTM, WM, VMC, VRTX, UHS, UPS, UNP, GL, CAH, MCK, ETN, EMN, DOV, CMI, CMCSA, CI, SCHW, CE, EMR, COG, CSX, CBRE, BLK, AIZ, APH, AME, AMP, KMB, MXIM, MLM, LOW, LMT, LEN, LRCX, LKQ, GOOGL, KLAC, IPG, ICE, HUM, HSY, LHX, MNST, DHI, BBY, VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,186,564 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,130,282 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,329,393 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 400,678 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,844,014 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
SRB Corp initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
SRB Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 402.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 956,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 102.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
SRB Corp added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
SRB Corp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 103.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
SRB Corp added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
SRB Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.
