SRB Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, HP Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company SRB Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Pool Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, HP Inc, Discover Financial Services, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRB Corp. As of 2021Q1, SRB Corp owns 90 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,186,564 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,130,282 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,329,393 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 400,678 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,844,014 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

SRB Corp initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 402.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 956,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 102.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 103.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.