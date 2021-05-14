Logo
SRB Corp Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, HP Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company SRB Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Pool Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, HP Inc, Discover Financial Services, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRB Corp. As of 2021Q1, SRB Corp owns 90 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SRB Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srb+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SRB Corp
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,186,564 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,130,282 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,329,393 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 400,678 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 1,844,014 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

SRB Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

SRB Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 402.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 956,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

SRB Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

SRB Corp added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 102.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

SRB Corp added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

SRB Corp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 103.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

SRB Corp added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

SRB Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of SRB Corp. Also check out:

1. SRB Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. SRB Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SRB Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SRB Corp keeps buying
