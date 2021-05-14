King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, GLPG, BMRN, VMW, IFF, ZG, CASY, CSCO, MSTR, SWKS, PRTA, IWB, CME,
- Added Positions: IJH, IJR, IVV, WMT, PDD, JD, NKE, FB, V, GMAB, FISV, NXPI, IEMG, IEFA, JPM, DIS, LMT, PYPL, HD, AMD, GBAB, CFMS, AGG, FBND, TIP, PFF, TSLA, QCOM, IBM, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, FTEC, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, BABA, MRK, JNJ, BSX, HZNP, NVO, HALO, NVDA, MA, TLT, RTX, CAT, FXI, VRP, BX, WDFC, VZ, PEP, ABBV, ETB, CWB, WEN, SDOG, SDY, PPL,
- Sold Out: ED, ORGO, ANGO, RDUS, WSM, UTL, GLD,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 153,033 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,433 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,561 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,768 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,754 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 507.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 46,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 132,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.Sold Out: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $21.06.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
