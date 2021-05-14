Logo
King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company King Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, AngioDynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, King Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of King Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of King Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 153,033 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,433 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,561 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,768 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,754 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 507.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 46,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 132,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sold Out: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sold Out: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of King Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that King Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying
