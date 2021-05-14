King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, GLPG, BMRN, VMW, IFF, ZG, CASY, CSCO, MSTR, SWKS, PRTA, IWB, CME,

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company King Wealth Management Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, AngioDynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, King Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 153,033 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,433 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,561 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,768 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,754 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 507.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 46,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 132,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.