AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Zoetis Inc, Shopify Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: SHOP, GM, MCK, LUMN, CAH, MRK, W, DBX, RJF, LULU, TXT, SNA, WU, RPM, LNC, AOS, TAP, CHWY, HUM,

SHOP, GM, MCK, LUMN, CAH, MRK, W, DBX, RJF, LULU, TXT, SNA, WU, RPM, LNC, AOS, TAP, CHWY, HUM, Added Positions: ZTS, C, QCOM, BIIB, ADSK, KMB, AIG, CBRE, LLY, HPQ, AON, LYB, KR, BBY, CTXS, ORLY, FTNT, EA, URI, AMP, STX, DELL, REGN, TER, WAT, ROK, CMI, WHR, LII, MTD, NTAP, MAS, MOH, TEVA, BWA, NRG, JNPR, RHI, ABC, F, ON, NBIX, JAZZ, LEA, HII, PRU, EMN, VST, ALV, AVY, STLD, PGR, SEIC, CCK, ARW, AFG, DVA, WDC, DISCA, KNX, SIRI, CLX, VNO, ALGN, WRK, ATH, LW, COG, PCG, XPO, IPG, SEE, DISCK, HWM, OC, DAL,

ZTS, C, QCOM, BIIB, ADSK, KMB, AIG, CBRE, LLY, HPQ, AON, LYB, KR, BBY, CTXS, ORLY, FTNT, EA, URI, AMP, STX, DELL, REGN, TER, WAT, ROK, CMI, WHR, LII, MTD, NTAP, MAS, MOH, TEVA, BWA, NRG, JNPR, RHI, ABC, F, ON, NBIX, JAZZ, LEA, HII, PRU, EMN, VST, ALV, AVY, STLD, PGR, SEIC, CCK, ARW, AFG, DVA, WDC, DISCA, KNX, SIRI, CLX, VNO, ALGN, WRK, ATH, LW, COG, PCG, XPO, IPG, SEE, DISCK, HWM, OC, DAL, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BKNG, V, JNJ, CHKP, BDX, ACN, BMY, NKE, MMM, KO, MDT, PG, MCO, MDLZ, DIS, PEP, ORCL, DG, PYPL, CME, ABT, MKC, PFE, FDS, GOOGL, INTU, DHR, MSCI, CSCO, STZ, MCD, UNH, SPGI, BABA, AMZN, ADP, RTX, FIS, CL, FICO, AMT, FISV, VRSN, BAX,

MSFT, BKNG, V, JNJ, CHKP, BDX, ACN, BMY, NKE, MMM, KO, MDT, PG, MCO, MDLZ, DIS, PEP, ORCL, DG, PYPL, CME, ABT, MKC, PFE, FDS, GOOGL, INTU, DHR, MSCI, CSCO, STZ, MCD, UNH, SPGI, BABA, AMZN, ADP, RTX, FIS, CL, FICO, AMT, FISV, VRSN, BAX, Sold Out: VTRS, JLL, AZO, AER, HPE, IP, NUE, CE, INCY, PKG, VMW, AXTA, INGR,

Investment company AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Zoetis Inc, Shopify Inc, Citigroup Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Biogen Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owns 154 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/australiansuper+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,523,682 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 242,330 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 157,032 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,454,653 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 4,026,769 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 137,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 650,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,094,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 260.58%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,720,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,063,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 291.91%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,080,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 264.06%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 507,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 277.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 407,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 470.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 701,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.