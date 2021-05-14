Logo
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Zoetis Inc, Shopify Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AustralianSuper Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, Shopify Inc, Citigroup Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Biogen Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owns 154 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/australiansuper+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,523,682 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.53%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 242,330 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 157,032 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,454,653 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 4,026,769 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 137,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 650,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,094,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 260.58%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,720,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,063,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 291.91%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,080,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 264.06%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 507,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 277.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 407,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 470.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 701,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. Also check out:

1. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AustralianSuper Pty Ltd keeps buying
