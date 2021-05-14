Logo
Prudential Plc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bilibili Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Prudential Plc (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bilibili Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Robert Half International Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2021Q1, Prudential Plc owns 564 stocks with a total value of $14.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENTIAL PLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudential+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENTIAL PLC
  1. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 5,787,240 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.95%
  2. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 8,649,892 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.95%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 6,230,281 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,928,507 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,668,687 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,198,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 453,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,675,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 122,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 264,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 8,649,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 335.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 250,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 1513.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 608,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 127.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 839,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 94.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 683,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 346.18%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENTIAL PLC. Also check out:

1. PRUDENTIAL PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRUDENTIAL PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRUDENTIAL PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRUDENTIAL PLC keeps buying
