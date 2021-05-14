Prudential Plc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bilibili Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

- New Purchases: XLE, BILI, LU, STZ, GILD, ARKW, KIM, EQR, COP, SPHD, EVRG, ETR, ARKG, XLP, SUPN, CLX, VDE, CHD, TTWO, BDX, TTC, VRP, ROBO, XLB, VV, IPAY, SE, UBER, NTR, MRNA, TER, NOAH, ANGL, REMX, VTRS, WY, ZTO, ZS, CREE, DFS, ICVT, DBC, ERIE, CTXS, STIP, ICLN, TAC, TDOC, IIVI, BTG, CNP, EQC, DCI, VNT, WDFC, WFG, XEL, YETI, CRWD, ROKU, MSM, MAR, DOOO, MDB, NYCB, NVAX, IEFA, PKG, HLT, KBE, URTH, AGNC, SNOW, PBW, AR, HTHT,
- Added Positions: XLU, PYPL, RHI, ESGE, LYFT, INTC, QQQ, BRK.B, TGT, TSLA, RCL, VST, EWA, CSCO, SPLK, VFH, DAL, VLUE, LQD, NUE, CTSH, CTVA, IVV, PPG, ATVI, IHRT, IGLB, MRK, AMAT, LIT, HD, ON, YUMC, ARKK, CBRE, CL, DG, EA, EQIX, FHN, QCLN, FL, HUN, IDA, TAN, IXC, IYW, ACWI, MCHI, EWU, KBH, NFLX, PACW, PDD, MDYG, SHOP, TAL, TU, TWLO, TYL, UPS, MOAT, BND, VT, A, AMH, AWK, ABCB, ADSK, BANC, CIXX, CERN, CNXC, DDOG, DKS, EW, ETSY, EMQQ, FAST, GGG, IWO, IGF, QLTA, INDA, EFAV, QUAL, JD, JEF, KGC, KNX, MRO, MCD, NIO, NEO, NYT, ORI, PBA, PLAB, DOC, RS, SLYG, CWB, SAFM, SKX, TRP, UHS, ESPO, VOOG, VGK, VTV, VRSN, VRNT, WDAY, NOMD,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, XLI, EWW, EWH, BIDU, AAXJ, VIAC, IVZ, PNC, EDU, CMA, D, RF, AVGO, PEAK, CFG, FITB, HBAN, IP, KEY, LNC, VTR, DOW, OKE, SPG, LYB, BKR, IPG, NWL, TFC, STX, LEG, PSA, USB, UNM, WELL, AIG, CF, BEN, HPE, MTB, MET, PRU, FRT, ABBV, EXC, PM, REG, AVB, DUK, EIX, IRM, OMC, PPL, PBCT, PFG, O, SO, AMCR, BXP, HBI, MPC, PFE, PSX, VNO, WMB, CVX, FE, VZ, WBA, T, MO, XOM, IBM, KMI, KHC, LUMN, PNW, VLO, WU, ED, HFC, AAPL, LDOS, VCSH, ABT, BAX, HIG, SRE, APH, BABA, BBY, ATHM, EMR, YY, QCOM, AMD, CMS, WMT, HOLI, AXP, MNST, SWKS, AMGN, ASHR, HON, JPM, LRCX, MTZ, MSFT, QRVO, TJX, TX, BNDX, MRVL, AMZN, CAT, CMCSA, IBN, LMT, NDLS, NUAN, PAYX, RTX, GLD, NOW, VIPS, V, ADBE, ALL, GOOG, AEE, APOG, AX, BCE, BLK, BA, BKNG, CVS, CPB, XEC, DHR, DECK, DRH, DISH, DD, EBAY, FIS, F, GM, HDB, HOMB, HRL, ILMN, INDB, ITGR, RSP, DBO, ACWV, PFF, XT, JNJ, KBR, KSU, KMT, LLY, MA, MDP, MDLZ, MS, NTES, NVDA, OGE, ORCL, PBF, PAG, PEP, PINC, PLD, DGX, RGEN, RNG, PSK, SSNC, SIVB, CRM, SGEN, SKYW, STL, SLF, TEX, TXN, MMM, TCOM, UNP, WAL, ACN, JHG, AES, AJRD, AXL, AMT, ADM, AVYA, BDC, BHE, BKI, BDN, BRO, CI, CSGS, CACI, CTLT, ECL, EVR, FICO, FTSL, FLT, GATX, MILN, JKHY, HLI, INFY, ISRG, PRF, PGF, PGX, BKLN, IAU, EZU, THD, EWG, DVY, SOXX, SCZ, MTUM, IEMG, EWJ, RING, KEYS, KC, KRG, KR, LKQ, LNTH, LBRDK, LPX, NKE, ODFL, OLLI, OTIS, PPD, PTC, PKI, PRMW, RNST, SEIC, SPY, SLYV, SRLN, SAP, SMTC, SCI, SJR, SPR, SYF, SMH, VIG, VPL, VOE, YUM, ZM, HELE, HLF,
- Sold Out: EWZ, NTAP, XRX, SLG, KMB, HSIC, MGLN, TCF, ATI, XLK, VOO, BIIB, SRPT, IGOV, MAS, VEA, ES, VCR, SNPS, SHY, IXG, TREX, RP, QIWI, FWONK, PFGC, IAC, CGNT, CGNT, BWX, IWM, FVD, LH, INTU, ABMD, ALXN, MDU, MTCH, ADP, EHC, GLW, CRL, HUM, TW, WING, FOX, FOXA, DELL, BJ, AVLR, ATUS, INVH, LSXMA, NEE, AY, DISCA, DSGX, ASEA, DAR, EWY, CSL, ILF, BKH, RSX, AWR, AKAM, JOBS, XSD, HR, NICE, NEM, NWE, OTEX, PNM, PAAS, ROK, SLM, STN, STLD, NLOK, SYY, HPQ, WRB, POR, DISCK, STWD, CVE, GPN, HCA, EPAM, QLYS, RH, GNTX, PAYC, FISV, SYNH,
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 5,787,240 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.95%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 8,649,892 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.95%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 6,230,281 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,928,507 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,668,687 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
Prudential Plc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,198,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 453,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,675,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 122,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 264,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Prudential Plc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 8,649,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 335.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 250,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 1513.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 608,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 127.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 839,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 94.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 683,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Prudential Plc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 346.18%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.
