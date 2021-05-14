Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Packaging Corp of America, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NBT Bancorp Inc, TE Connectivity

New Purchases: AMAT, PKG, IWP, IJT, MDY, IWS, BIIB, HUBB, IJS, NOC, RY, SCHV, XLV, VB, WM,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NBT Bancorp Inc, TE Connectivity, Invesco Preferred ETF, Atlas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,961 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 276,644 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,135 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,487 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 172,274 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 77,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 276,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $203.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81.