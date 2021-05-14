Logo
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Packaging Corp of America, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NBT Bancorp Inc, TE Connectivity

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NBT Bancorp Inc, TE Connectivity, Invesco Preferred ETF, Atlas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+brockenbrough+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,961 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 276,644 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,135 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,487 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 172,274 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 77,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 276,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $203.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Atlas Corp (ATCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC. Also check out:

1. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC keeps buying
